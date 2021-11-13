Beer Belly Frank offers his Saturday afternoon Big Ten Football picks

We are back with another weekend of college football as we enter the heart the schedule with the playoffs just around the corner.

RUTGERS AT INDIANA (-7)

Indiana’s red zone efficiency has been abysmal this year. Lucky for them Rutgers doesn’t make you get to the redzone to score, with their special ability of what it seems like to give up 50-yard TDs almost every game. Luckily for Rutgers, Indiana hasn’t played like the team everyone thought they were going to be coming into the season, so they should be able to score with them and keep this one somewhat close.

THE PICK: Over 43.5 points

--------------------------------------------------------------

MINNESOTA AT No. 19 IOWA (-4.5)

Neither of these teams looked all that impressive last week. Iowa has relied on their defense all year and I think this game won’t be any different. If Minnesota struggled to move the ball last week at home vs Illinois, I think they will struggle even more on the road in Iowa.

THE PICK: Iowa -4.5

--------------------------------------------------------------

MARYLAND AT No. 7 MICHIGAN STATE (-13.5)

I think this game will be a bounce back one for Michigan State. I think they will lean on their defense and ability to run the ball and kill the clock early. Look for a slow start early with Michigan State pounding the rock and Maryland offense struggling to move the ball vs a pissed off defense from last week after giving up 40 to Purdue.

THE PICK: First half under 30.5

--------------------------------------------------------------

No. 6 MICHIGAN (-1.5) AT PENN STATE

We have reached the time in the college football season where Michigan likes to choke their season away. Going to Happy Valley as a favorite is not a line, I expected in this game. This game will come down to Michigan’s run game which is averaging 233 yards per game, vs Penn State's ability to get the ball in Jahan Dotson hands effectively. Good things happen for Penn State when they get the ball in their best playmakers hands.

THE PICK: Penn State +1.5 & Under 48.5 points

--------------------------------------------------------------

NORTHWESTERN AT No. 18 WiSCONSIN (-21.5)

Another game that will come down to the run game. Wisconsin is averaging 200 yards on the ground, and Northwestern ranked almost last (124 out of 130) in FBS in stopping the run. I expect this game to produce some big play TDs.

THE PICK: Over 41 points

--------------------------------------------------------------

No. 18 PURDUE AT No. 4 OHIO STATE (-21)

I have been sleeping on Purdue all year, I have taken their under-win total, I have bet against them covering multiple weeks, and simply im tired of losing money. Incredible tough atmosphere to go to the Horseshoe and play, and they are no longer going to sneak up on anyone with wins over Iowa and Michigan State, but I think 3 Tds are too many points in this game.

THE PICK: Purdue +21