Beer Belly Frank's bets on the Gavitt Games Part III
The 2021 Gavitt Games are fully underway and in the contests between these two historic conferences, your local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank will guide you to gambling success!
Lines for these games will come out on the day of, so we’ll be taking this one day at time, totalling four straight days of picks!
|MONEYLINE
|SPREAD
|OVER/UNDER
|
1-1
|
3-5
|
0-0
MICHIGAN STATE (-3) AT BUTLER
The Butler Bulldogs host the Spartans of Michigan State at Hinkle Field House to start the third night of the Gavitt Games. MSU is coming off a neutral court loss to #3 Kansas, meanwhile this will be Butler’s first real test of the season after coasting to 3-0 start. Michigan State is favored on the road, but this game is too close to call straight up; meanwhile the under has hit in 6 of the Spartan’s last 7 games.
THE PICK: Under 131.5 points
ST. JOHN'S AT INDIANA (-4.5)
This matchup will be Hoosier alum Mike Woodson’s first real test of the season in his inaugural run as head coach of his alma mater. His squad faces a tough St. John’s team at home, as the Red Storm sport a roster of preseason first team all Big East forward Julian Champagnie with many capable shot makers behind him. Indiana hasn’t looked sharp to start the year, despite facing inferior competition, the smart play here is SJ spread, the bolder move is ML. Against my best interest, yours truly will be playing it safe.
THE PICK: Saint John’s +4.5