ago football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois Fighting Illini

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

Saturday night at Beaver Stadium no. 9 Penn State will face their first big home test of the season when they host no. 19 Illinois in a battle of unbeatens to kick off Big Ten play. To better help preview Saturday night's matchup, we caught up with Doug Bucshon of OrangeAndBlueNews to preview the game from the Fighting Illini point of view.

HVI: Illinois is off to a tremendous start this season, what has been the biggest surprise for the Illini thus far? 

DB: We had an indication that the offense would be better. So, what has to be the biggest surprise is the performance of the defense, particularly the back end. The D is having a bounce-back season after struggling in 2023 in Aaron Henry’s debut season as defensive coordinator.

Though they have yielded nearly 300 yards per game, they have mostly kept opponents out of the end zone and are giving up just 12.5 points per game, fourth best in the Big Ten. Opponents have had to settle for five field goals in 10 red zone chances.

HVI: Luke Altmyer has played some really good football through four games, what will make him a threat to the Nittany Lion defense on Saturday? 

DB: Altmyer has gotten better each week, putting together his best performance in the win at Nebraska on Saturday and winning Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. Altmyer is the only quarterback in the nation with at least 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

He’s very accurate, has a big enough arm to make all of the throws, and his decision-making has improved since he tossed four interceptions against Penn State in last year’s game. Altmyer also has two high-level targets on the outside in wide receivers Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin.

It’s important for the offensive line to give Altmyer a clean pocket. His efficiency drops considerably when he’s pressured, though he is a good enough athlete to make plays with his feet when he’s flushed.

HVI: In Friday night's victory over Nebraska Illinois appeared to have more than one offensive piece, specifically Zakhari Franklin, battling injury, will the injury bug be an issue for them on Saturday night? 

DB: According to head coach Bret Bielema on Monday the Illini are fully healthy heading into the game on Saturday night.

HVI: Who are some important names for Penn State fans to know/watch on the Illini defense? 

DB: The Nittany Lions will need to be aware of where edge rusher Gabe Jacas lines up. He has played both with his hand on the ground at defensive end and at his more familiar outside linebacker position. A strong bull rusher, Jacas is off to a great start and is considered an NFL Draft prospect.

Two players in the back end of the defense, free safety Miles Scott and nickel Xavier Scott, are playing at a high level. Miles Scott is one of the top 10 ranked safeties in the nation according to PFF. He’s the captain of the defense.

Xavier Scott was named Big Ten defensive player of week following the win over Kansas. He ranks tied for second in the nation with three interceptions to go along with two PBU’s and forced fumble. The Illini line Scott up in the slot at nickel and occasionally outside at boundary corner.

The leading tacklers are middle linebacker Dylan Rosiek and strong safety Matthew Bailey. Rosiek had nine tackles in the win over Nebraska last week. Others to watch include defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. and outside linebacker Seth Coleman.

HVI: What does Illinois need to do to come into Beaver Stadium on Saturday night and pull the upset? 

DB: Many upsets start with winning the turnover battle. Illinois may need to be a +2 to win this one. Turnovers have been a big factor in the Illini’s 4-0 start. Illinois ranks third in the nation in turnover margin (1.75) and has a Big Ten-best 7 interception.

The Illini defense obviously can’t let Penn State bulldoze them, or it could become a route. Win the line of scrimmage and they have a chance. They can’t give up a bunch of chunk running plays to Nicholas Singleton, and they will need to find a way to get pressure on Drew Allar and force him into bad decisions.

It’s probably going be tough for Illinois to get its ground game going, a must if they are to put Altmyer in makeable third down situations, move the chains, and keep the PSU offense off the field.

HVI: What is your prediction for the game? 

I see Illinois coming back down to earth on the road in a hostile environment against a talented Penn State team. The balance of the Penn State offense will allow it to sustain drives and put the Illini defense back on its heels some.

Illinois will compete and I like them to beat the 17.5 spread. I don’t think the Nittany Lions run away with it.

Penn State 30 Illinois 17

