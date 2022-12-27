Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with UtesNation previewing the Rose Bowl
In preparation for Penn State’s Rose Bowl date with Utah next week, Nittany Nation caught up with Alex Markham of our Utah sister site, UteNation.
What should Penn State fans know about Cam Rising? How much will the lack of Dalton Kincaid and Clarke Phillips hurt the Utes? Found out that and more below!
With this potentially being QB Cam Rising’s final game at Utah, what has been the key to his success and progression over the past two seasons?
Rising is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback who has that “it” factor that you just can't teach and a high football IQ. He wins. Bet against him and he’ll find a way to win. In terms of progression from the past two seasons, his injury the last half of this season really hurt his numbers.
This season, he’s done a good job adjusting through injuries to his key targets. All of Brant Kuithe, Dalton Kincaid, Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard have missed more than one game. They were all expected to be the bulk of Utah’s offense. Bernard is the only one of that group that will play in the Rose Bowl.
However, when Rising has been healthy, he’s still found ways to win, for the most part. He had to utilize a lot of new and different weapons in the Pac-12 Championship Game and he did it effectively. With almost a month to let his leg rest up and heal even more, Penn State should expect peak-Rising, who tore apart USC twice.
How crucial will the opt outs of Clark Phillips III and Dalton Kincaid be for the Rose Bowl and how will those roles be filled?
Both of these guys are All-Americans, so the void will be felt. Ask the Pac-12 though and they’ll tell you it’s not a giant drop.
When Kincaid got dinged up during the season, it provided ample opportunity for Thomas Yassmin to finally have his breakout. It had long been said that the former Australian rugby player could start at most other Pac-12 schools, which is an accurate assessment. He has 12 receptions for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Out of those receptions, he has chunk plays of 72, 60, 41, 30 and 29 yards. Yasmin doesn’t care if he has to jump over you, drag you or barrel through you. Truthfully, it’s been jaw-dropping to watch.
With Clark Phillips III out at cornerback, there’s a little uncertainty. Zemaiah Vaughn will slide right into Phillips’ role; he’s been the breakout star of the corners. He’s 6-foot-3 and runs a 4.3 forty. Outside of him and Broughton though, Utah is young and inexperienced at corner.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news