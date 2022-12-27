What should Penn State fans know about Cam Rising? How much will the lack of Dalton Kincaid and Clarke Phillips hurt the Utes? Found out that and more below!

Rising is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback who has that “it” factor that you just can't teach and a high football IQ. He wins. Bet against him and he’ll find a way to win. In terms of progression from the past two seasons, his injury the last half of this season really hurt his numbers.

This season, he’s done a good job adjusting through injuries to his key targets. All of Brant Kuithe, Dalton Kincaid, Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard have missed more than one game. They were all expected to be the bulk of Utah’s offense. Bernard is the only one of that group that will play in the Rose Bowl.

However, when Rising has been healthy, he’s still found ways to win, for the most part. He had to utilize a lot of new and different weapons in the Pac-12 Championship Game and he did it effectively. With almost a month to let his leg rest up and heal even more, Penn State should expect peak-Rising, who tore apart USC twice.



