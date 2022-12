Penn States fifth-year forward Ben Copeland has inked an AHL contract with the Cleveland Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate.

The Edina, Minnesota, native appeared in 135 games in five seasons split between Colorado College and Penn State.

Copeland recorded 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in 97 career games with Colorado Collage and was second on the Tigers in assists in his junior campaign.