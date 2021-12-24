Big Ten and ACC visits coming for four-star 2023 DB Avery Stuart
With a player as athletic and skilled as Avery Stuart, if you are a college coach you just want this guy on your roster and figure out the rest later. Playing corner and receiver for Montgomery’s A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news