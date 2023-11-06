The television assignment for the matchup has yet to be decided, it will either be on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Penn State's week 12 matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be a noon kickoff on November 18 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights matchup is just one of two Big Ten conference games in week 12 that have received exact kickoff times, five of the conference's seven games have been moved into the six-day window.

The Penn State Nittany Lions enter Week 11 with an 8-1 record including 5-1 in conference play after defeating the Maryland Terrapins this past Saturday 51-15. They'll take on the Michigan Wolverines this weekend at Beaver Stadium, a game in which the Nittany Lions are an underdog for just the second time this season.

Rutgers is 6-3 entering Week 11, bowl-eligible for the first time in Greg Schiano's second stint with the program. This past weekend, Rutgers went toe-for-toe for three quarters with the Ohio State Buckeyes before eventually falling 35-16 in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Iowa City this weekend for a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

All-time, next weekend's matchup will be the 34th meeting between Penn State and Rutgers. The Nittany Lions have won 31 of 33 matchups including 16 straight games dating back to 1989. The Nittany Lions have dominated the series since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014 winning each of the nine matchups while outscoring the Scarlet Knights 268-49, an average score of 29.7 - 5.4 including a 55-10 drubbing of Rutgers last season in Piscataway.