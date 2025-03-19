Published Mar 19, 2025
PSU Pod: Penn State Football Spring Position Preview - Running Backs
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insider's Richie and Dylan are previewing the 2025 Penn State Football team, as they go through each position group head into spring ball and next up is the running backs.

- Kaytron Allen & Nick Singleton (0:24)

- Cam Wallace Health Status (3:50)

- Who is Running Back Three? (5:22)

- Will Someone Transfer Out (6:59)

