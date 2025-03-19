Penn State Basketball Guard Jahvin Carter Set To Enter Transfer Portal

After just one season with Penn State, freshman guard Jahvin Carter will enter his name into the Transfer Portal per multiple reports.

This one was a little shocking considering that Carter did appear in 26 games for the Nittany Lions this past season, but only averaged a little over eight minutes per game. In those 26 games, Carter averaged 2.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

Carter is a former three-star recruit from Alcoa High School down in Tennessee and chose the Nittany Lions in the end over the likes of Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee State. He also had interest from Charlotte, Texas Tech, Virginia and others.

The Alcoa, Tennessee native is the first player to enter the portal for the Nittany Lions this offseason and will have three years of eligibility remaining.