PSU Pod: Jahvin Carter to Transfer Portal + Where Mike Rhoades Goes Next?

Richie and Dylan offer their reaction to Penn State Basketball losing guard Jahvin Carter to the Transfer Portal today (0:21) and talk about the backcourt next season (3:50).
They then about turning down a postseason bid (15:03) and where Head Coach Mike Rhoades could look at in the portal this offseason (20:50)
