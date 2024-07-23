Happy Valley Insider

In one step closer to the return of college football, the Big Ten's annual media days are set to take place this week in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium over the course of three days. James Franklin and Penn State will be taking part in the second day of the media days on Wednesday, alongside the likes of Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, and USC. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are coming off a 10-3 season that saw the program make a New Year's Six bowl game for the second straight season and for the fifth time under Franklin's leadership.

However, despite their second straight 10-win season, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the program entering the offseason and some of those questions remain heading into the 2024 season. Penn State will look to make the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program this upcoming season, albeit in the expanded format, but if the Nittany Lions are going to do so, they'll have to answer these three questions.

1. Mike Yurcich to Andy Kotelnicki: How will Penn State's offense in 2024 focus more on putting players in a position to succeed rather than fitting into the system?

At times last season, it appeared that Mike Yurcich was too often attempting to take the square peg in a round hole approach with the Penn State offense. There was too much trying to force players into the system instead of building the system around the skill set of those players. There may not have been a player who exemplified this more than Omari Evans. Possibly the fastest player on Penn State's roster, Evans was not used enough to stretch the field in the Yurcich offense. That was not seen from Evans until the deep ball he caught in the regular season finale against Michigan State. One of the many traits of an Andy Kotelnicki offense is building it around the personnel that Kotelnicki has at his disposal. This should lead to positive and welcome changes to the Penn State offense this fall. However, the question remains: how will Kotelnicki utilize the tools he now has in his Nittany Lion toolbox? While trying to build an offense around what he wants to do and incorporate what James Franklin will still want to keep in the offense, how will Kotelnick put his players in the best position possible to succeed? Will there be two running back sets? Assuming there will be a lot of 12 personnel when Penn State does look to spread the defense out in a 10 personnel look will it be a true 10 personnel? Or will a tight end such as Kahlil Dinkins flex out into the slot? Will Evans' speed be utilized to stretch the field? Is there a potential Swiss Army Knife type of role for Quinton Martin? We will find out this fall.

2. How has Penn State's wide receiver room improved since last season?

The Penn State wide receiver room last year was one that received a lot of attention, mostly for the wrong reasons. Under first year wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, the Nittany Lions wide receiver room struggled on the field, especially when it came to getting open, providing quarterback Drew Allar with reliable targets. This offseason, Hagans ability on the recruiting trail has been under scrutiny, only adding additional pressure to second-year receivers coach entering this season. If Penn State's offense is going to take a step forward in 2024, the wide receiver room will have to be arguably the biggest part of that improvement. They'll have to do it without their top two performers from last season (as based on receptions and yards) in KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Dante Cephas. Lambert-Smith is now with the Auburn Tigers while Cephas has chosen to continue his career at Kansas State after one season with the Nittany Lions, a rather disappointing one all things considered. Entering this season, the Nittany Lions receiver core will be led by the likes of Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming as well as Harrison Wallace III, Kaden Saunders, Omari Evans, and Liam Clifford. However, one could also easily argue that none of those wide receivers are sure things for the Nittany Lions. Fleming, comes to Penn State after a solid career at Ohio State but never reached the levels many expected coming out of Southern Columbia (PA) as a five-star prospect, Wallace III has struggled to stay healthy, while Saunders and Evans both haven't had overly strong starts to their careers. Liam Clifford, is perhaps the most "sure thing" for the Nittany Lions but ultimately provides more of a possession receiver and safety valve target for Drew Allar in the slot than being a potential game breaker at the position. This fall, there will be no position group for Penn State under a closer watch than the wide receiver room and the performance of the group this fall will likely decide Marques Hagans future in Happy Valley beyond the upcoming season.





3. How will Penn State's defense perform in 2024 under Tom Allen?