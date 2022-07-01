Big Ten shakes up college athletics, adds UCLA and USC

The Big Ten is expanding out west, as two Pac-12 teams were accepted into the conference by league officials Thursday night. UCLA and USC are set to join at the start of the 2024-25 season and will be the Big Ten’s 15th and 16th team, respectively.

The Big Ten has yet to announce which division — East or West — its newest members will play in. The two California schools will be the first new additions to the conference since Maryland and Rutgers joined in 2012.

The additions of the Trojans and Bruins promise an even more competitive Big Ten, which already is stuffed with intense rivalries and division-races yearly.

The Big Ten isn’t the first conference to expand beyond 14 teams and likely won’t be the last. The addition of the two PAC-12 schools comes just one year after Oklahoma and Texas announced their departures from the Big 12 to join the SEC, also beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Last season’s shake-up created a domino effect across the nation, as the Big 12 added BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston, prompting those team’s former conferences to make moves to replace them.

This mass exodus of prestigious programs to more-prestigious conferences could result in a completely shifted college athletics landscape. It’s also appearing increasingly likely that, in the future, there will be two or three “super conferences” which would house 16-20 high-profile programs. Both the SEC and Big Ten are expected to each have 16 teams after the realignment, which would make them the largest conferences in the FBS and there could very well be more moves to come over the next few years.

The Pac-12, now with ten teams, is left scrambling to find new members for the future. It remains to be seen if the conference will pull from teams in the west or instead reach across the nation for suitors.