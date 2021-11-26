Black Friday Sale -- Get Nittany Nation premium 80% off!
Penn State Football is looking to earn their eighth win of the 2021 season against Michigan State, Nittany Lions wrestling is in full swing following a year where they finished second in the NCAAs (behind Iowa) and PSU Hoops is in year one of the Micah Shrewsberry era as he hopes to turn around the program.
So because it is Black Friday, we are offering 80% OFF your first year as a premium member! Come join the community for all updates and recruit scoop regarding Penn State football, wrestling, basketball and more.
OFFER: Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription
PROMO CODE: RIVALS2021
Offer valid through 12.03.21
New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: https://PennState.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS2021
THE FINE PRINT.....
**PennState.Rivals.com ---- Pay just $20.21 for the first year of your annual subscription. (+ any applicable tax). This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. The discounted price applies to the first year of your annual subscription only. Your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends. New subscribers only. Please read the terms of service.