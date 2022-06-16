Blair Academy DB Moussa Kane recaps weekend trip to Penn State

One of New Jersey's top prospects, athlete Moussa Kane spent the weekend in State College along with a couple of the top targets for the Nittany Lions in 2023.

“This weekend was a lot of getting to know people,” Kane told Nittany Nation. “We had some fun activities, talked about where they see me fitting into their defense and really just getting a feel for Penn State. We got to see how it would be to live there, play there and be around the players everyday. I also spent an extra day because some of my friends were camping there on Sunday.”