Blue & White Scouting: 2026 QB Peyton Falzone

On Saturday, Penn State received its second quarterback commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle when in-state standout Peyton Falzone announced his decision to stay home and be a Nittany Lion.
Originally, when Penn State started scouting and recruiting Falzone, there was the potential that the Nittany Lions would try and sell Falzone on being the next uber-athletic Penn State tight end. However, over the last year, the four-star quarterback has continued to develop at a high rate as a quarterback, and now, it's clear that his future is behind center.
Below, Happy Valley Insider provides a scouting report on Falzone.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING