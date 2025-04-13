Blue & White Scouting: 2026 QB Peyton Falzone

On Saturday, Penn State received its second quarterback commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle when in-state standout Peyton Falzone announced his decision to stay home and be a Nittany Lion.

Originally, when Penn State started scouting and recruiting Falzone, there was the potential that the Nittany Lions would try and sell Falzone on being the next uber-athletic Penn State tight end. However, over the last year, the four-star quarterback has continued to develop at a high rate as a quarterback, and now, it's clear that his future is behind center.