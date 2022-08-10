Bo Nickal stays undefeated, wins by submission in one minute

Nickal was part of the feature card on Dana White’s Contender Series 49, facing 3-0 fighter Zack Borrego, but within just over a minute of the bout, Nickal forced Borrego to tap out.

Former Penn State wrestling standout Bo Nickal is turning heads in the world of UFC as he won his second professional match in as many matches on Tuesday.

Both were undefeated coming in, with Borrego sitting with a 3-0 record, but now, Nickal has continued his undefeated streak to start out his potential UFC career, doing so on ESPN+ nonetheless.

“I’m 2-0 now, early in my career and at the end of the day, I’m not here to get a UFC contract,” Nickal said in a post-fight interview for ESPN. “I’m here to be a UFC champ, the number 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

He’s very much impressed those within the MMA world, including UFC president Dana White, who is encouraging more time in the octagon before offering him any sort of UFC contract.

In a post-fight press conference, White said of Nickal, “Let’s get him one more fight and let’s test him. (If he) Gets past that with flying colors, we bring him in and we give him a fight in the UFC.”

Nickal was a three-time national champion between the 197-pound and 184-pound classes and a three-time Big Ten Champion while being part of the Nittany Lions. He finished his college career with an unprecedented 120-3 record.