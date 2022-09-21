At 3-0, the Nittany Lions have seen their stock rise from an unranked team entering the season to the No. 14 team in the country in the AP Poll just three weeks later. After their most recent victory, all bowl projections for the Nittany Lions have Penn State reaching a New Years Six bowl game for the first time since the Cotton Bowl in 2019.

With Penn State now sitting at 3-0 on the season after thumping Auburn 41-12 this past weekend, the Nittany Lions have just Central Michigan in front of them before heading into Big Ten play for the remainder of the season.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Capitol One Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Clemson vs Penn State

Jerry Palm, one of the nation's leaders in bowl projection has the Nittany Lions matching up with ACC favorite Clemson in the Capitol One Orange Bowl. It would be the first time the two programs have met since 1988 when the Tigers defeated Penn State 35-10 in the 1988 Citrus Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Rose Bowl (Jan.2) - Penn State vs USC

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports has Penn State returning to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the Nittany Lions' epic clash in the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Capitol One Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Clemson vs Penn State

Both of ESPN's Bowl Projections have Penn State facing off against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. The Nittany Lions last played in the Orange Bowl in 2006 when Penn State defeated Florida State 26-23 in triple overtime.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Rose Bowl (Jan.2) - Penn State vs USC

Brett McMurphy of Action Network agrees with Lassan in that Penn State will face off against USC in the Rose Bowl in January.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2) - Tulane vs Penn State

Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated has Penn State returning to the Cotton Bowl, where they defeated Memphis 53-39 in 2019. Penn State and Tulane have met just once prior in history, that coming in the 1979 Liberty Bowl, a 9-6 win for Penn State in Memphis

College Football News: Capitol One Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Clemson vs Penn State

Finally, College Football News agrees with Jerry Palm and ESPN that the Nittany Lions are on a collision course currently with Clemson to face off in the Orange Bowl.