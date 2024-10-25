Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Nine

Several analysts are projecting that the Nittany Lions will make their first College Football Playoff birth this season, so with that being said, let's take a look where Penn State could end up this winter.

Penn State Football is fresh off another win this past weekend, defeating USC by a score of 33-30 in overtime to move to 6-0 on the year, which means College Football Playoff / Bowl Season talk is starting to heat up.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): CFP First Round - #6 Penn State vs. #11 BYU

(December 20th-21st - State College, Pennsylvania)

New prediction this week from Action Network this week, as this would set up the fourth ever matchup between the two programs. Penn State currently leads the series here 2-1, but BYU won the most recent game back in 1992 by a score of 30-17.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): CFP First Round - #7 Penn State vs. #10 LSU

(December 20th-21st - State College, Pennsylvania)

Another former rematch, the two programs last met back in the 2010 Capital One Bowl down in Orlando, Florida where the Nittany Lions won 19-17. The two programs only met one one other occasion, back in the 1974 Orange Bowl where Penn State won once again 16-9.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): CFP First Round - #7 Penn State vs. #10 Clemson

(December 20th-21st - State College, Pennsylvania)

New prediction this week from CBS Sports' Jerry Palm would set up the second ever matchup between the two programs, as the lone time they met was in the 1988 Citrus Bowl where the Tigers would defeat the Nittany Lions by a score of 35-10.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): CFP First Round - #5 Penn State vs. #12 Notre Dame

(December 20th-21st - State College, Pennsylvania)

One of the more historical matchups in this week's prediction features Notre Dame and Penn State, which would mark the 20th ever matchup between the two programs with each program winning nine games each plus one tie that occurred back in 1925.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): CFP First Round - #6 Penn State vs. #11 Iowa State

(December 20th-21st - State College, Pennsylvania)

This would also be the first ever time the two programs have ever met on the football field.