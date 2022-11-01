The Nittany Lions depending on the outlet are still projected to potentially find themselves in a New Years' Six bowl game but as we enter week 10, there is one consensus. The Nittany Lions will be playing in Florida this postseason, but will it be in the Orange Bowl or the Citrus Bowl? Let's take a look at who has the Nittany Lions' going where.

The newest bowl projections for the 2022 postseason are out and despite a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, their second loss of the season, the Nittany Lions bowl projections haven't changed all that much.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Despite the loss to Ohio State, Palm still projects the Orange Bowl in Penn State's future. Wake Forest remains their projected opponent.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Penn State vs LSU

McMurphy keeps the Nittany Lions slated to play in Orlando this season, while he has UNC and Ole Miss square off in the Orange Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Like Palm, Lassan keeps Penn State projected for the Orange Bowl at the end of December. The Demon Deacons like the Nittany Lions are 6-2 on the season and are coming off a 48-21 loss to Louisville.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Ole Miss/LSU vs Penn State

Both Bonagura and Schlabach have Penn State slated for the Citrus Bowl though with different opponents in Ole Miss and LSU. The Rebels are 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in conference play while LSU is 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. Notably, Lane Kiffin's name has come up as the top candidate for the now-vacant Auburn job.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Ole Miss vs Penn State

Bender has knocked Penn State out of the Orange Bowl after their loss to Ohio State. He now has them headed to the Citrus Bowl while he has Illinois taking the Nittany Lions' previous spot in the Orange Bowl, taking on North Carolina.