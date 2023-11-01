With that being said, let's take a look at what bowl game the top analysts see the Nittany Lions headed to this postseason.

Now they will likely have to win out if they want to make the College Football Playoff, but with seven wins, this does guarantee that they will be headed to a bowl game this year.

Penn State Football is now 7-1 on the season after an ugly 33-24 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon inside of Beaver Stadium.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl - Ole Miss vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Orlando, Florida)

Same bowl projection from Brett McMurphy this week as he has Penn State headed down to Florida for the Citrus Bowl in a matchup against a Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss team.

Now although the two schools have never met on the gridiron, Franklin and Kiffin are both widely considered some of the top offensive minds in college football so this could set up for a fun one.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl - Oklahoma vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan has the same bowl game as last week, but has a new opponent as Oklahoma replaces Alabama in his latest projection.

There's some history between the two programs, as they've faced off against one another on just two different occasions with the Sooners winning both. The most recent game between the two came in 1986 Orange Bowl following the 1985 regular season where Oklahoma defeated Penn State, 25-10.

CBS SPORTS (JERRY PALM): Peach Bowl - Oklahoma vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Jerry Palm also predicted the same matchup as Athlon Sports, the same matchup he's had Penn State in for the past few weeks, but he also switched up his matchup from Alabama to Oklahoma.

College Football News: Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Miami, Florida)

Switching up from their previous predictions of the Orange Bowl, CFN now also has the Nittany Lions headed to the Peach Bowl, however unlike the others they have them taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The two programs have met on the field on 15 different occasions with the most recent coming back in 2011 where the Crimson Tide won 27-11 in State College,

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Fiesta Bowl - Oregon vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Same last week for Bonagura, this week he once again has the Nittany Lions headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on a future Big Ten opponent in the Oregon Ducks. The Nittany Lions and Ducks are expected to meet next season in Happy Valley once Oregon alongside USC, Washington, and UCLA join the Big Ten.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas vs. Penn State

(December 29th - Arlington, Texas)

Sclabach has same prediction as last week with the Longhorns dropping into the Cotton Bowl now where they would match up against the Nittany Lions. The two sides have met five times with the last meeting coming in 1997, a 38-15 win for the Nittany Lions.