Let's take a look at who has the Nittany Lions' going where this postseason.

While the Nittany Lions took care of business, the college football world saw Clemson and Alabama lose on the same day for the first time since November of 2013 which has thrown a bit of a wrench in the Nittany Lions postseason projections.

Penn State picked up win No.7 of the regular season on Saturday over Indiana by a final score of 45-14 giving them another impressive bounce back victory.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Penn State vs Ole Miss

Despite the win this past week, Penn State was hurt by LSU's upset of Alabama, pushing the Nittany Lions out of the Orange Bowl in Palm's projection. Instead, they would take on Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - Penn State vs North Carolina

McMurphy promoted the Nittany Lions from the Citrus Bowl to the Orange Bowl this weekend with a matchup against North Carolina. The Tar Heels have been one of the more impressive teams this season are 8-1 on the season.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Cotton Bowl (Jan.2) - Tulane vs Penn State

Lassan with a different bowl projection as he has Penn State headed back to Arlington to take on Tulane, this year's likely Group of Five representatives as of right now.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Rose Bowl Bowl (Jan.1) - Penn State vs Oregon / Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Penn State vs Ole Miss

A split decision, Schlabach likes Penn State to get to the Rose Bowl this year to take on Oregon while Schlabach has the Nittany Lions headed to Orlando to take on Ole Miss.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Rose Bowl (Jan.2) - Oregon vs Penn State

While LSU's win over Alabama could hurt Penn State, it could also possibly help the Nittany Lions, if the Big Ten can get two teams in the playoffs. If that does happen, Penn State to the Rose Bowl is a real possibility.