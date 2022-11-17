Below, we take a look at experts across the country and where they're projecting the Nittany Lions to go bowling as we enter week 12 of the season.

Penn State picked up win No. 8 of the season last Saturday with a 30-0 win over Maryland and is now ranked No.11 in the College Football Playoffs, putting the Nittany Lions in a prime position for a New Year's Six bowl game if they can win out the remainder of their schedule.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Penn State vs Ole Miss

Jerry Palm continues to project the Nittany Lions to head to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl against Ole Miss. He currently has four SEC teams in the playoffs or New Year's Six games with Georgia and Tennessee in the CFP Semifinal (Peach Bowl) and then LSU vs Kanas State in the Sugar Bowl and Clemson vs Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Cotton Bowl (Jan.2) - UCF vs Penn State

After knocking off Tulane 38-31 this past Saturday, UCF is once again in the driver's seat to be the G5 representative in the New Year's Six this postseason. McMurphy has the Nittany Lions projected to take on those Knights in the Cotton Bowl on Jan.2. Action Network also says Penn State would currently be a 5.5-point favorite over UCF.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Cotton Bowl (Jan.2) - UCF vs Penn State

Lassan had the Nittany Lions' in the Cotton Bowl last week but against Tulane. Now with UCF having the upper hand, he continues to project the Nittany Lions to Arlington but to face the Knights instead of the Green Wave.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Ole Miss vs Penn State

Both ESPN Bowl experts have the Nittany Lions slated for Orlando to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. This would be an intriguing matchup on paper but with Lane Kiffin as a potential prime candidate to take over at Auburn, it would be intriguing to see what Ole Miss's coaching staff and roster look like come January.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Ole Miss vs Penn State

One last vote for the Nittany Lions to spend the new year in Orlando as they take on Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.