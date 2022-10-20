Sitting at 5-1 on the season and at No. 16 in the country, here's where experts have the Nittany Lions going bowling this season.

Penn State suffered its first setback of the 2022 season last weekend against the Michigan Wolverines and will now have to rebound against the struggling but dangerous Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Nittany Lions will have a sold-out White Out crowd on their size but will they be able to get back in the win column? That remains to be seen.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Palm continues to project the Nittany Lions to the Orange Bowl, this time a different opponent, however. Last week, Palm projected the Nittany Lions to face North Carolina State, now it's Wake Forest.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - LSU vs Penn State

Steven Lassan has the Nittany Lions headed to Orlando this postseason to take on LSU. The last time these two programs met in a bowl game was the 2010 Capital One Bowl, a 19-17 win for the Nittany Lions.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach):

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl): Penn State vs LSU

Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs LSU

It's unanimous in opponent for Bonagura and Schlabach, they both have the Nittany Lions facing LSU. The bowl game, however, is not unanimous. Bonagura has the Nittany Lions headed to Tampa Bay for the second straight season while Schlabach has them headed to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - NC State vs Penn State

In one of the most dramatic shifts in bowl projects, McMurphy has knocked the Nittany Lions all the way down to the Pinstripe Bowl to take on NC State.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - Syracuse vs Penn State

Bender still has the Nittany Lions headed to a New Years Six bowl with his projection of the Orange Bowl. Their opponent? None other than the Syracuse Orange.