At 4-0, the Nittany Lions are now knocking on the door of the top-10 in both the AP Poll and Coaches poll. Where do the bowl projections have the Nittany Lions heading this postseason? Let's take a look...

With Penn State now sitting at 4-0 on the season after taking care of business against Central Michigan this past weekend, the Nittany Lions are now set to enter Big Ten play for the remainder of the season starting with hosting Northwestern this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - NC State vs Penn State

Could these two programs meet up for the first time since 1982? Jerry Palm thinks there's a chance they do just that in the Orange Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - NC State vs Penn State

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports had Penn State in the Rose Bowl last week but now has the Nittany Lions headed to the Orange Bowl, also taking on NC State.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - NC State vs Penn State

Both of ESPN's Bowl Projections have Penn State facing off against NC State in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Rose Bowl (Jan.2) - Penn State vs USC

Brett McMurphy of Action Network still has the Nittany Lions headed to the Rose Bowl to take on USC. For what it's worth, if the game was played today, Penn State would be a one-point favorite.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2) - UCF vs Penn State

Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated has Penn State returning to the Cotton Bowl to take on UCF. It would be the first matchup between the two programs since 2014 when Penn State defeated the Golden Knights 26-24 in Dublin, Ireland.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - NC State vs Penn State

One final vote for Penn State vs NC State which is the overwhelming favorite matchup after four weeks of action.