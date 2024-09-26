PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering Week Five

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football is fresh off another win this past weekend, defeating Kent State by a score of 56-0 to move to 3-0 on the year, which means bowl talk is starting to heat up.

Several analysts are projecting that the Nittany Lions will make their first College Football Playoff birth this season, so with that being said, let's take a look where Penn State could end up this winter.

Action (Brett McMurphy): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Tennessee

(December 20th-21st - Knoxville, Tennessee)

New week, same prediction, but different SEC team this go around for Brett McMurphy and his projections over at the Action Network. This would set up a rematch of the 2007 Outback Bowl, where the then Joe Paterno led Nittany Lions defeated the Volunteers 20-10.

Overall the two programs have met on five different occasions with Penn State leading the all-time series 3-2.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Ole Miss

(December 20th-21st - Oxford, Mississippi)

A rematch of last year's Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl, Penn State would be seeking some revenge after the Rebels went on to defeat the Nittany Lions by a final score of 38-25. This would also be the second ever time that the two programs have met on the gridiron.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): CFP First Round - #9 Penn State vs. #8 Iowa State

(December 20th-21st - Ames, Iowa)

Same prediction from Jerry Palm this week, as this would be an interesting matchup for the Nittany Lions. It would also be the first ever time the two programs have ever met on the football field.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Tennessee

(December 20th-21st - Knoxville, Tennessee)

After a questionable pick last week, putting Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, Bonagura has upped the Nittany Lions this week as he slot them just in the first round of the College football Playoff. Similar to the one above from McMurphy, he also has them facing off against Tennessee.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Ole Miss

(December 20th-21st - Oxford, Mississippi)

As mentioned above, this is a repeat of last year's Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl and would be the second time both teams have ever met on the football field.

