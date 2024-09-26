Several analysts are projecting that the Nittany Lions will make their first College Football Playoff birth this season, so with that being said, let's take a look where Penn State could end up this winter.

Penn State Football is fresh off another win this past weekend, defeating Kent State by a score of 56-0 to move to 3-0 on the year, which means bowl talk is starting to heat up.

Action (Brett McMurphy): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Tennessee

(December 20th-21st - Knoxville, Tennessee)

New week, same prediction, but different SEC team this go around for Brett McMurphy and his projections over at the Action Network. This would set up a rematch of the 2007 Outback Bowl, where the then Joe Paterno led Nittany Lions defeated the Volunteers 20-10.

Overall the two programs have met on five different occasions with Penn State leading the all-time series 3-2.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Ole Miss

(December 20th-21st - Oxford, Mississippi)

A rematch of last year's Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl, Penn State would be seeking some revenge after the Rebels went on to defeat the Nittany Lions by a final score of 38-25. This would also be the second ever time that the two programs have met on the gridiron.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): CFP First Round - #9 Penn State vs. #8 Iowa State

(December 20th-21st - Ames, Iowa)

Same prediction from Jerry Palm this week, as this would be an interesting matchup for the Nittany Lions. It would also be the first ever time the two programs have ever met on the football field.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Tennessee

(December 20th-21st - Knoxville, Tennessee)

After a questionable pick last week, putting Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, Bonagura has upped the Nittany Lions this week as he slot them just in the first round of the College football Playoff. Similar to the one above from McMurphy, he also has them facing off against Tennessee.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Ole Miss

(December 20th-21st - Oxford, Mississippi)

As mentioned above, this is a repeat of last year's Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl and would be the second time both teams have ever met on the football field.