Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering Week Four

With that being said, let's take a look where Penn State could end up this winter.

Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Nittany Lions in their way too early projections.

Penn State Football is fresh off their bye week, currently sitting at 2-0 on the season after defeating the likes of Howard and Akron over the past couple of weeks.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Ole Miss

(December 20th-21st - Oxford, Mississippi)

A rematch of last year's Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl, Penn State would be seeking some revenge after the Rebels went on to defeat the Nittany Lions by a final score of 38-25. This would also be the second ever time that the two programs have met on the gridiron.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Alabama

(December 20th-21st - Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Two of college football's most historic programs, PSU and Bama have met each other on 15 different occasions with the Crimson Tide leading the series 10-5 with the most recent game taking place back in 2011. Penn State's last win against Alabama took place back in 1990, where the Nittany Lions won by a score of 9-0.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): CFP First Round - #9 Penn State vs. #8 Iowa State

(December 20th-21st - Ames, Iowa)

An interesting matchup for the Nittany Lions, this would be the first ever game between the two on the football field.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Cheez-It Bowl - Penn State vs. Missouri

(December 31st - Orlando, Florida)

The lone prediction that doesn't have the Nittany Lions making the College Football Playoff, Bonagura sees the Penn State Football team spending the new year down in Orlando, Florida. This game would be the fifth ever time the two programs have met with Penn State leading the series 3-1 and the most recent game taking place back in 198-, where the Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 29-21 down in Columbia, Missouri.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): CFP First Round - #10 Penn State vs. #7 Ole Miss

(December 20th-21st - Oxford, Mississippi)

