With that, where do the bowl projections have the Nittany Lions heading this postseason? Let's take a look...

Penn State will be back in action this Saturday against the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines looking to move to 6-0 on the season. After their bye week, the Nittany Lions are 5-0 and are sitting inside the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - NC State vs Penn State

Palm continues to predict that Penn State will meet the ACC's NC State Wolfpack in the Orange Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Lassan predicts Penn State to get to the Orange Bowl as well but this time against Wake Forest.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Two more votes for the Nittany Lions to face the Demon Deacons in the Orange Bowl. The 14th-ranked Demon Deacons took down Army last week 45-10 and face Boston College next weekend after a bye week.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Penn State vs Miss St

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network actually dropped the Nittany Lions from the Rose Bowl to the Citrus Bowl in his latest bowl projections. He has the Nittany Lions taking on the upstart Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - NC State vs Penn State

Finally, one last vote for Penn State and NC State in the Orange Bowl.