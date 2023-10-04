At 5-0, the Nittany Lions are now knocking on the door of the Top-5 in both the AP Poll and Coaches poll. With that being said, where do the bowl projections have the Nittany Lions heading this postseason?

With Penn State Football now sitting at 5-0 on the season after taking care of business against Illinois this past weekend, the Nittany Lions have a bye week this weekend as they will use the time to rest up and work on some things.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Orange Bowl - North Carolina vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Miami, Florida)

Same projection for Action Network this week, setting up an exciting matchup against two big name quarterbacks in Drew Allar and Drake Maye. The matchup also would set up the second matchup all time, with the first one coming back in 1943 where UNC won 19-0.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl - Notre Dame vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Same prediction as last week from Athlon Sports.

The last time these two met on the gridiron was back in 2007 where the Joe Paterno led Nittany Lions took down the Fighting Irish inside of State College by a score of 31-10. Currently the two programs are tied with nine wins a piece in the series with this matchup potentially setting up the tiebreaker.

CBS SPORTS (JERRY PALM): Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Similar to the first prediction, this one also remained the same this week as I expect a lot of the bowl projectors to be wary of Penn State until they get a win versus Ohio State or Michigan and that's when the tune could change.

This one would set up an interesting battle between two top programs from each of the big name conferences in college football. The two haven't met since Bama came up to State College in 2011 and beat the Nittany Lions 27-11. However with the Crimson Tide struggling, this could set up for a ugly game for Bama not too far from their own home.

College Footall News: Cotton Bowl - Notre Dame vs. Penn State

(December 29th - Arlington, Texas)

Similar matchup, but different bowl than the one projected above from Athlon Sports.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Fiesta Bowl - USC vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Slight change in the opponent here from Bonagura as he is predicting a matchup of soon to be future Big Ten Conference mates between USC and Penn State. Obviously the two have met before in the 2017 Rose Bowl, but I'm sure James Franklin would love to get some revenge as this also sets up a battle between two of the nation's top quarterbacks as well in Caleb Williams and Drew Allar.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

As mentioned above, the two programs haven't met since Bama came up to State College in 2011 and beat the Nittany Lions 27-11. However with the Crimson Tide struggling, this could set up for a ugly game for Bama not too far from their own home.