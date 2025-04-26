Penn State Football lands Syracuse Transfer Wide Receiver Trebor Pena

Pena is listed at 6-foot, 184-pounds and hails from Ocean Township, New Jersey, where he played at Ocean Township High School before enrolling at Syracuse

Penn State Football has added its first Transfer Portal addition of the spring cycle today. Former Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena announced his commitment to the program via social media following a recent campus visit.

Out of high school, Pena was ranked a 5.4, two-star and spent five seasons at Syracuse, where he originally committed to the Orange over offers from schools such as Air Force, Delaware, Kent State, Navy, and Temple, among others.

Throughout his first few years with the program, Pena was relatively quiet, only playing in a few snaps here and there. In 2023, he would appear in one game before suffering a season-ending injury, but would bounce back big time in 2024, where he exploded for 84 receptions for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns.

According to PFF, he graded out as one of the better wide receivers in the nation this season, finishing with an overall grade of 78.2, which ranked 90th overall out of 1,040 qualifying wide receivers. He also earned a 78.3 receiving grade.

Pena joins the Nittany Lions with one year of eligibility remaining.