Blue & White Scouting: Transfer Wide Receiver Addition Trebor Pena

Entering the offseason, Penn State had one major glaring need on offense: wide receiver. The position has been a bugaboo for the Nittany Lions each of the past two seasons, and the staff has worked hard this offseason to address that need.

It started with the winter transfer portal window with the additions of Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross. Even with those additions, the staff still saw a need at wide receiver, especially once Trey Wallace entered the transfer portal. With the staff still actively searching for wide receiver help in the spring portal window, the Nittany Lions have added the top wide receiver available in the spring portal by landing a signature from former Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena.