PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing Transfer WR Trebor Pena

Richie offers his instant reaction to Penn State Football adding Syracuse transfer wide receiver Trebor Pena (0:27) and how he ended up with the Nittany Lions (2:45)
He also goes in depth on what he brings to the team and where he will fit among this offense (4:46).
