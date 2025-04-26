Published Apr 26, 2025
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing Transfer WR Trebor Pena
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie offers his instant reaction to Penn State Football adding Syracuse transfer wide receiver Trebor Pena (0:27) and how he ended up with the Nittany Lions (2:45)

He also goes in depth on what he brings to the team and where he will fit among this offense (4:46).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board