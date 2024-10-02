Several analysts are projecting that the Nittany Lions will make their first College Football Playoff birth this season, so with that being said, let's take a look where Penn State could end up this winter.

Penn State Football is fresh off another win this past weekend, defeating Illinois by a score of 21-7 to move to 4-0 on the year, which means bowl talk is starting to heat up.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): CFP First Round - #8 Penn State vs. #9 Oregon

(December 20th-21st - State College, Pennsylvania)

Little bit of a switch up to this prediction from McMurphy, as he has Penn State moving up the chain of the College Football Playoff rankings, thus getting the Nittany Lions a home game.

This would also setup the first ever playoff matchup between two conference mates, as Oregon is one of the four new programs to join the Big Ten this year. Penn State holds a 3-1 record all-time against the Ducks, with the most recent game resulting in a 38-20 win for the Nittany Lions in the 1995 Rose Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): CFP First Round - #9 Penn State vs. #8 Oregon

(December 20th-21st - Eugene, Oregon)

This one sets up the same matchup as the one from the Action Network above, but flips the teams in the rankings, thus giving the Ducks a home game instead of the Nittany Lions.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): CFP First Round - #9 Penn State vs. #8 Iowa State

(December 20th-21st - Ames, Iowa)

Same prediction from Jerry Palm this week, as this would be an interesting matchup for the Nittany Lions. It would also be the first ever time the two programs have ever met on the football field.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): CFP First Round - #9 Penn State vs. #8 Georgia

(December 20th-21st - Athens, Georgia)

This prediction would set up a rematch of the 2016 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Georgia and Penn State, as the Nittany Lions would ideally like to get some revenge on the Bulldogs as they went to win this game 24-17.

The all-time series between the two programs is currently tied 1-1.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): CFP First Round - #9 Penn State vs. #8 Oregon

(December 20th-21st - Eugene, Oregon)

Last, but not least here's a third prediction in favor of the Nittany Lions and the Ducks facing off against one another in the new 12 team playoff format.