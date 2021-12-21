Breaking down a few schemes ran by Manny Diaz as Defensive Coordinator
As we dive into what Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz will be running from a defensive perspective, Nittany Nation takes a look at three successful schemes that Diaz ran during his time at the University of Miami.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news