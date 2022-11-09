With that being said, Nittany Nation spoke with some of the top analysts around the network to break down what kind of prospects the program is getting in this 2023 class with Logan Imes and Carey Booth already signed.

WHAT DOES HE DO WELL? I’ve been able to see Imes perform live multiple times over the last few years. He is really skilled, sneaky athletic and creative with his scoring. Imes can play on and off the ball at a high level consistently, he averaged around 18 points per game this past season on Zionsville, who was one of the better Class 4A teams we had in Indiana this year. I thought he took his game to another level this season being more aggressive and attacking the basket. Overall just a well-rounded player.

WHAT DOES HE NEED TO WORK ON? "I mean the main thing with him is just working on adding strength and a little bit more size. He is a little undersized at this point to play in a physical conference like the Big Ten. He is a little bit of a taller lead guard, but just needs strength to go with it at this point."

WHY DID HE FLY UNDER THE RADAR? I think the main thing was just finding the right fit and what the teams were looking for when trying to fill out their 2023 recruiting class. Indiana for example already has

Gabe Cuppscoming in for the 2023 class and even though there was interest, there likely was not going to be an offer. Plus add in his history playing alongsideBraeden Shrewsberryon Indiana Elite the last few years, Penn State was probably the right place for him to land."

Quotes via TheHoosier recruiting analyst Kyler Staley