Breaking down Penn State Basketball's 2023 Recruiting Class
Penn State basketball signed all three of their verbal commitments today, as head coach Micah Shrewsberry locked down a few more pieces today on National Signing Day.
With that being said, Nittany Nation spoke with some of the top analysts around the network to break down what kind of prospects the program is getting in this 2023 class with Logan Imes and Carey Booth already signed.
WHAT DOES HE DO WELL? I’ve been able to see Imes perform live multiple times over the last few years. He is really skilled, sneaky athletic and creative with his scoring. Imes can play on and off the ball at a high level consistently, he averaged around 18 points per game this past season on Zionsville, who was one of the better Class 4A teams we had in Indiana this year. I thought he took his game to another level this season being more aggressive and attacking the basket. Overall just a well-rounded player.
WHAT DOES HE NEED TO WORK ON? "I mean the main thing with him is just working on adding strength and a little bit more size. He is a little undersized at this point to play in a physical conference like the Big Ten. He is a little bit of a taller lead guard, but just needs strength to go with it at this point."
WHY DID HE FLY UNDER THE RADAR? I think the main thing was just finding the right fit and what the teams were looking for when trying to fill out their 2023 recruiting class. Indiana for example already has
Gabe Cuppscoming in for the 2023 class and even though there was interest, there likely was not going to be an offer. Plus add in his history playing alongsideBraeden Shrewsberryon Indiana Elite the last few years, Penn State was probably the right place for him to land."
"The son of Penn State star turned Denver Nuggets GM Carey Booth, the newest Nittany Lion comes with good bloodlines, but he’s far more than just pedigree. Booth is all of 6-foot-9 and has become a much more skilled and versatile offensive option in the past year. He’s able to stretch the floor and his jumper is consistent enough to keep defenders honest. He’s a willing rebounder that will improve on that front as he bulks up and adds size. Booth's main battle will be with adding weight, which will help his game in innumerable ways. As things stand, however, he brings some decent defensive versatility because of his long frame, shot blocking and ability to move his feet on the perimeter and stay in front of smaller guards for short bursts when he gets caught in a switch. On the days where Booth has his jumper working from deep, he’s capable of scoring outbursts that feature him taking defenders off the bounce as well as pouring it in from distance." -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board