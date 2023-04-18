Breaking down Penn State Hoops incoming transfers from VCU
As Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades continues to restructure a roster during his first month in Happy Valley, his system and reputation has enabled him to score three quick commitments.
Rhoades has now landed two transfers from his previous gig at Virginia Commonwealth, where he employed a suffocating defense which routinely neutralized foes and held them under their scoring average.
Rhoades will look to prolong the success he attained at VCU as Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern Jr. have chosen to follow him to Penn State.
Capitalizing on prior success and having two previous players follow to a new destination isn't as easy as it sounds.
Not in today's unpredictable transfer landscape with NIL deals, sponsorships, agents, and enticing new options emerging as intriguing factors. The emphasis on transfers and the value of experienced, proven transfers is as high as it has ever been.
It's no secret, loyalty is hard to come by these days. Rhoades has been able to defy the arduous challenges of the times in getting three significant impact guys to follow him to Penn State.
Here is a breakdown of each....
Though he was more of a supplemental piece and a role player, Kern had several enticing performances. He scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting during an 80-61 victory over a Fordham team that was 21-6 at the time.
A 6-foot-6 guard with a high motor and unique positional size, Kern was one of the best rebounding guards in the country during his career at Vashon HS in St. Louis.
He plays at a pace that fits Rhodes' system, with defensive pressure and the ability to clamp down on guards with his bigger build. He's capable of being a primary ball handler and playing off the ball, though he is more of a hard attacker and mid range jump shooter who attempted only eight 3-pointers last season.
Rhoades and the new staff are known for strong DMV recruiting ties. Baldwin is one of the toughest guards to come out of a regal recruiting area in Baltimore in recent memory, with his confrontational defense and all around toughness.
Baldwin is a dish first facilitator with a knack for hot reads and a slick, post feeding arsenal. He thrives in pick and roll situations and has shown an adeptness for creating opportunity. He has the type of game tailor cut for a high powered offense, with his ability to adapt to teammates' tendencies and kick in timely assists.
Baldwin averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 assists last season, with five games in which he shot seven free throws or more. He's been a serviceable outside shooter, albeit his game is more predicated on attacking and finding seems. As a three year player and the undisputed backbone of Rhoades' defense at VCU, Baldwin has all the intangibles as a poised leader.
A 37-point game during a tight win over St. Louis and a 28-point performance (on 14 shot attempts) during a tight five-point win over Vanderbilt are indicative of his ability to take game changing scoring matters into his own hands.
