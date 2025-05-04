Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

According to multiple reports, Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser has received an invite to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago. Konan Niederhauser, earlier this offseason, said that he would test the NBA Draft waters before potentially deciding to return to Happy Valley for the 2025-26 season.
The native of Fraschels, Switzerland, played and started in 29 games for the Nittany Lions this past season, his first year wearing the Blue and White. In those 29 games, he averaged 25.1 minutes per contest while also averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.
The former Northern Illinois forward shot a career high 61.1% from the floor. According to Bart Torvik, Konan Niederhauser made 75.4% of his shots at the rim (126-of-182), and converted on 16-of-41 (39%) on other two-point attempts. He was also 58-for-64 in dunk attempts.
What is the NBA G League Elite Camp?
For those wondering what the NBA G Leauge Elite Camp is, here is the official description from the NBA G League website.
"It is a two-day event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches, and front-office executives. The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills.
A select number of players from the draft-eligible group will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later on in the week based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp."
