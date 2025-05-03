Blue White Scouting: What is Penn State getting in LB Terry Wiggins

On Friday afternoon, the Penn State NIttany Lions picked up a key commitment in their 2026 recruiting class from in-state linebacker Terry Wiggins. The Coatesville Area native committed to the NIttany Lions over nearly two dozen programs, primarily Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Wiggins is commitment No. 14 for Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks seventh in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and 9th in the On3 recruiting rankings.

Wiggins is rated as a three-star prospect on Rivals and the No. 26 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, while On3 is higher on the Coatesville native, ranking him as a four-star and sixth in the state.

Nonetheless, what is Penn State getting in the four-star linebacker? Happy Valley Insider dives into that below.