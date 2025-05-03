Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 3, 2025
Blue White Scouting: What is Penn State getting in LB Terry Wiggins
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

On Friday afternoon, the Penn State NIttany Lions picked up a key commitment in their 2026 recruiting class from in-state linebacker Terry Wiggins. The Coatesville Area native committed to the NIttany Lions over nearly two dozen programs, primarily Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Wiggins is commitment No. 14 for Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks seventh in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and 9th in the On3 recruiting rankings.

Wiggins is rated as a three-star prospect on Rivals and the No. 26 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, while On3 is higher on the Coatesville native, ranking him as a four-star and sixth in the state.

Nonetheless, what is Penn State getting in the four-star linebacker? Happy Valley Insider dives into that below.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In