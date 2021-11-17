Breaking down Penn State's top plays versus Michigan this weekend

PENN STATE DOUBLES Y OFFSET (12 PERSONNEL)

In the third quarter the Nittany Lion’s offense comes out in a 12 personnel grouping (1 running back, 2 tight ends, and 2 wide receivers) versus Michigan’s 4-2-5 defense (4 defensive lineman, 2 linebackers, and 5 defensive backs) with a cover 2 look in the secondary, leaving the middle of the field open. Penn State came out in a doubles tight set to the field along with the Y (tight end) lined up off set the left tackle. To the boundary there is another Y lined up on the line of scrimmage. The outside receiver from the doubles set motions in between the slot receiver and the Y and he runs a post corner route, the slot receiver runs a go route and the Y that is off set runs a flat route. Along with that the backside Y runs a seam route and the running back from the backfield run’s a swing route. Michigan was showing Cover 2 in their pre snap defensive recognition but as soon as the football was snapped, they rolled to Cover 3 man and the middle of the field is closed. Penn State dialed up a good passing concept that allows them to have a high a low read, in which quarterback Sean Clifford delivers an accurate throw to wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the first down. Dotson’s double move on the post corner route allowed him the necessary separation and spacing to get open on this play.