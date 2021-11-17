Breaking down Penn State's top plays versus Michigan this weekend
This week on Nittany Nation, film analyst Anthony Siciliano breaks down two of the top plays from the Penn State offense this past weekend versus No. 6 Michigan.
PENN STATE DOUBLES Y OFFSET (12 PERSONNEL)
In the third quarter the Nittany Lion’s offense comes out in a 12 personnel grouping (1 running back, 2 tight ends, and 2 wide receivers) versus Michigan’s 4-2-5 defense (4 defensive lineman, 2 linebackers, and 5 defensive backs) with a cover 2 look in the secondary, leaving the middle of the field open. Penn State came out in a doubles tight set to the field along with the Y (tight end) lined up off set the left tackle. To the boundary there is another Y lined up on the line of scrimmage. The outside receiver from the doubles set motions in between the slot receiver and the Y and he runs a post corner route, the slot receiver runs a go route and the Y that is off set runs a flat route. Along with that the backside Y runs a seam route and the running back from the backfield run’s a swing route. Michigan was showing Cover 2 in their pre snap defensive recognition but as soon as the football was snapped, they rolled to Cover 3 man and the middle of the field is closed. Penn State dialed up a good passing concept that allows them to have a high a low read, in which quarterback Sean Clifford delivers an accurate throw to wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the first down. Dotson’s double move on the post corner route allowed him the necessary separation and spacing to get open on this play.
PENN STATE JUMBO SET (23 PERSONNEL)
Penn State’s offense comes out in a 23 personnel grouping (2 running backs, 3 tight ends, and 0 wide receivers) versus Michigan’s 5-2 defense (5 defensive lineman, and 2 linebackers) with a cover 0 look in the secondary and the middle of field closed. The Nittany Lions are facing a 4th and goal, and they come out in a jumbo set with 2 running backs and a tight end in the back field. Penn State runs a play action passing concept with the Y (tight end) who runs a bender corner route and the outside running back that is closest to the field runs a flat concept. Quarterback Sean Clifford delivers an accurate throw where only his tight end Tyler Warren can make a play at the highest point on the football for the touchdown. The jumbo set caused some confusion for Michigan when lining up in their pre snap defense which allowed Penn State to take advantage of the mismatch to score on this play.
