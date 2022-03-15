Breaking down the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Brackets: 141-Pounds

With the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships coming up this weekend, Rivals wrestling analyst Lex Knapp has decided to go one by one in each weight class offering his predictions and a breakdown of the top and bottom halves of the bracket. With that being said, let's take a look at the 141-pound bracket.

THE TOP SEED -- Nick Lee (Penn State) THE DARK HORSE -- No. 4 Real Woods (Stanford) THE NITTANY LION – No. 1 Nick Lee

TOP HALF OF BRACKET.....

Returning National Champion, Nick Lee, is a heavy favorite to come out of the top-half of the bracket. As good as Lee was a season ago, he has looked even better this year. One wrestler who quietly put together a very good season is Stanford’s Real Woods. Woods has defeated several ranked wrestlers this season, and avenged his lone loss to Grant Willits with an 8 – 0 major decision in the PAC 12 final. Three-time All-American, Stevan Micic, has had a down year in his final college season. He fell to the 24th seed, but could be a bracket buster if he gets firing on all cylinders. Nick Lee should cruise to the finals from the top half of the bracket. There is plenty of talent on this side of the bracket, but Lee is head and shoulders above them all. Fans will be hoping to see either Sebastian Rivera or Jaydin Eierman come out of the bottom-half of the bracket, and set up a heavily anticipated 141-lb final.

BOTTOM HALF OF BRACKET....

This bottom-half is very interesting given the amount of question marks surround the two top seeds down low. The two seed, Jaydin Eierman, is reportedly wrestling with a knee injury. Sebastian Rivera had surgery on a torn meniscus two weeks ago, and may not be at full strength either. Eierman and Rivera were the two favorites to meet in the semi-finals. Given their health status, it may not be as sure of a thing as people had previously expected. Rivera could see a very tough Chad Red early on in the tournament. Red is a three-time All-American, and could pose a threat to Rivera in the pre-quarters. Despite the health concerns, it is still very likely we see a Rivera-Eierman semi-final. I like Rivera in that match-up, especially if Eierman’s injury is as serious as people suspect. Rivera was red hot all season long, and even with both wrestlers at 100%, I would still be taking Rivera.

THE NITTANY LION SKINNY.....

Few wrestlers have been as dominant as Nick Lee has been this season. Lee was great in 2021, winning a very tough 141-lb bracket. As hard as it is to believe, Lee looks even better from last season. The 141-lb weight class has a loaded field again this year, including Sebastian Rivera and Jaydin Eierman in the bottom-half of the bracket. Even as tough as Rivera and Eierman are, Lee looks like he is a step ahead of them this year. Lee is my pick here, with him cruising to the finals, and winning the 141-lb crown over Rivera in the final.

PREDICTIONS.....