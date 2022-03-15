Breaking down the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Brackets: 149-Pounds

With the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships coming up this weekend, Rivals wrestling analyst Lex Knapp has decided to go one by one in each weight class offering his predictions and a breakdown of the top and bottom halves of the bracket. With that being said, let's take a look at the 149-pound bracket.

THE TOP SEED -- Yianni Diakomilhalis (Cornell) THE DARK HORSE -- No. 4 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) THE NITTANY LION – No. 13 Beau Bartlett

TOP HALF OF BRACKET.....

This is a really intriguing weight class, despite the top seeded Yianni Diakomihalis being an overwhelming front-runner. The 2021 national runner-up, Sammy Sasso, sits at the four seed, and could be viable threat to Yianni in the semis. The fifth seeded Kyle Parco has put together a fantastic season. His lone loss on the year is to the 13th seed, Beau Bartlett, who Parco could see in the quarters if Bartlett pulls the upset over Sasso. As tough as Parco is, I think it is Sasso who makes it to the semi-final with Yianni. Sasso certainly has enough to keep it close, but it is going to take a picture-perfect match to take down Yianni. I like Yianni to cruise to finals out of the top-half, in route to his third career national title.

BOTTOM HALF OF BRACKET....

The bottom-half off 149-lbs is probably the most fun part of any bracket in this tournament. There are several legitimate contenders to make the finals, with a likely match-up with Yianni D looming. Austin Gomez is arguably the hottest wrestler in this bracket, as he is coming off an incredible performance at the Big Ten tournament. The second seed, Tariq Wilson, is coming in with a perfect 15 – 0 record, and is shooting for his third podium appearance in his career. Wilson is incredibly long for a 149-lber, and is very difficult to wrestle. He is going to cause problems for anyone he faces throughout this tournament. Ridge Lovett of Nebraska comes in at the tenth seed, and could very well surprise people as a double-digit seed, and make his way to the finals if he gets hot. Lovett, however, has a very tough opening round match with Jaden Abas, who is probably the most talented wrestler seeded above 20 in this entire tournament. I think the two and three seeds clash in the finals, where a red-hot Austin Gomez takes out the two seed, Tariq Wilson. Gomez is wrestling lights out, and is tough to bet against right now.

THE NITTANY LION SKINNY.....

In his second freshman year, Beau Bartlett has done a pretty good job for the Nittany Lions at 149-lbs. Bartlett has a 14 – 8 record, with most of his losses being only by a point or two. Bartlett is as stingy as they come, and very tough to score on. He will certainly make some noise in this bracket, but it will likely have to come in the wrestlebacks, as he will see Sammy Sasso in the pre- quarters. I don’t have Bartlett making the podium this year, but this kid will certainly earn a few trips to the podium throughout his career.

PREDICTIONS.....