Breaking down the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Brackets: 184-Pounds

With the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships coming up this weekend, Rivals wrestling analyst Lex Knapp has decided to go one by one in each weight class offering his predictions and a breakdown of the top and bottom halves of the bracket. With that being said, let's take a look at the 184-pound bracket.

THE TOP SEED -- Myles Amine (Michigan) THE DARK HORSE -- No. 3 Hayden Hidlay (NC State) THE NITTANY LION – No. 2 Aaron Brooks

TOP HALF OF BRACKET.....

With his win over returning National Champion, Aaron Brooks, Myles Amine secured the top seed in this bracket. Amine has a favorable path to the semis, and even the finals. Parker Keckeisen, who had a fantastic true freshman year finishing 3rd in 2021, should not be taken lightly. However, out of the top four seeds, Amine would much rather have Brooks and Trent Hidlay on the other side of the bracket. One person who can blow this side of the bracket up is Rutgers’ John Poznanski. Due to a struggling second-half of the year, Poznanski drew the 20th seed. However, he is more than capable of making a run to the semis. I like the one and four seeds to hold, with an Amine – Keckeisen match. Keckeisen is a tough out, but Amine, along with Brooks, seem to be on a different level compared to the rest of the field.

BOTTOM HALF OF BRACKET....

This is where things get a little more interesting. As mentioned, Brooks fell to the second seed with a loss to Amine in the Big Ten tournament. Trent Hidlay, the three seed, gave Brooks all he could handle in the NCAA Finals last season, losing 3 – 2. Given the rest of the field down low, a Brooks – Hidlay semi is a safe bet. Brooks will likely be coming into this tournament with a chip on his shoulder after losing to Amine a couple weeks ago. That could be bad news for Hidlay, as Brooks will be doing everything in his power to set up a rematch with Amine. I think Hidlay gives him a good fight, but Brooks makes it out alive, later getting his revenge over Amine.

PREDICTIONS.....