Breaking down the film of 2023 Penn State DB commit Conrad Hussey
Penn State Football has added their 11th addition to the class of 2023 this week as three-star athlete (defensive back) Conrad Hussey committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday.
Below, Nittany Nation breaks down his film and highlights some of his top traits as a prospect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news