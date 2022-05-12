Breaking down the film of 2023 Penn State WR commit Ejani Shakir
Penn State Football has added their 12th addition to the class of 2023 this week as high ranked three-star athlete (wide receiver) Ejani Shakir committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday.
Below, Nittany Nation breaks down his film and highlights some of his top traits as a prospect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news