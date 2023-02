Now that Anthony Speca is committed to Penn State Football, what does he bring to the table from a skillset perspective?

Speca stands at 6-foot-2, 225-pounds and has the frame to add more weight. He is one of the more instinctive linebackers you’ll watch on tape, displaying the ability to read and react at a high level allowing him to make plays all over the field. He's consistently a disruptive force in both the middle of the defense and on special teams.