Breaking down the game of new Four-Star Penn State commit Kayden Mingo

Penn State Basketball has now received a commitment from one of the most prominent stock risers in the 2025 class and their highest ranked recruit in program history in Long Island Lutheran (NY) guard Kayden Mingo.

Mingo has initially whittled his choices down to the Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and University of Georgia. In cementing his final decision, Mingo chose Penn State over Wake Forest.

What type of player is Mingo?