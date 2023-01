Penn State Football lands one of the nation's best and No. 1 ranked prospect from New Jersey in the class of 2025 as four-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 300-pounds, Matthews has impressive measurables and just about everything you can ever want out of a high-end tackle prospect from a physical perspective.

The athletic ability that he has at his size is something to behold as he’s a fluid mover and can block in any type of situation whether that's in space, on screens, or on the second and third levels in the run game. He has massive arm-length and has good solid feet to move fluently in pass protection.