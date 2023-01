Penn State Football landed yet another talented transfer portal wide receiver today as former Florida State wideout, Malik McClain made his commitment official via social media.

McClain is listed as a massive receiver, coming in at 6-foot-4, 200-pounds. He spent two seasons with the Seminoles, but wasn't able to carve out any significant playing time as a sophomore.

Much to the delight of the Nittany Lions as they land a receiver with room to grow from a physical standpoint and a polish standpoint, where he can be a difference-maker on the outside.