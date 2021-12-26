 Breaking down what Penn State is getting in transfer WR Mitchell Tinsley
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-26 07:45:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down what Penn State is getting in transfer WR Mitchell Tinsley

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State found success in the portal when they added Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. You can look at his stats and on paper you know he is a productive player. Just this past season he found the end zone 14 times, while putting up over 1,400+ yards receiving.

Tinsley is coming from a very receiver friendly scheme, there is no disputing that, but when you turn on the film you see just how legit he is.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}