It's no secret that the Penn State Football run game has almost been nonexistent this season, as not one running back has rushed for over 74 yards in a single game so far this year.

This past weekend against Maryland was no different as the team as a whole averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 38 total rushes.

Below, we take a look at one of the failed run plays from this past weekend and breakdown why the Nittany Lions once again struggled with their rushing attack.