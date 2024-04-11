Advertisement
BREAKING: Elite 2025 Running Back Alvin Henderson Commits to Penn State

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

JaJuan Seider has done it again and continues to prove to be one of the best recruiters in the country.

After hosting four-star running back and top-50 overall prospect Alvin Henderson on campus for a visit late last week, Seider and the Nittany Lion staff have landed a commitment from the elite running back.

Henderson is a four-star prospect from Elba, Alabama. He is ranked as the 36th best prospect nationally by Rivals and the third best running back in the country. Henderson joins Kiandrea Barker and Tiqwai Hayes as running backs in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.

For much of his recruitment Henderson appeared to be an Auburn lean. There was originally an expectation that Henderson would make his commitment last week but his announced date came and past without a commitment.

After months of trying, Seider, Franklin, and the Nittany Lions staff were able to then get him on campus last Friday. A visit that put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the highly-ranked running.

As of now, Henderson is set to return to campus for an official visit the weekend of May 31st. This is the only official visit that Henderson currently has scheduled.

As a junior for Elba, Henderson rushed for 3,523 yards and 61 touchdowns. For his career, he's totaled nearly 7,300 rushing yards and 132 career rushing touchdowns. He also eclipsed 100+ rushing yards in 33 of his career 38 games played.

Table Name
POS NAME ST STARS RATING DATE

RB

Kiandrea Barker

FL

5.7

4/16/23

LB

DJ McClary

NJ

5.9

9/24/23

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

5.8

9/25/23

TE/OT

Brady O'Hara

PA

5.7

9/26/23

QB

Bekkem Kritza

FL

5.8

11/14/23

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

5.6

12/21/23

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

5.6

1/24/24

LB

Alex Tatsch

PA

5.8

2/4/24

LB

Dayshaun Burnett

PA

5.8

2/7/24

OL

Michael Troutman

NJ

5.5

2/11/24

WR

Lyrick Samuel

PA

5.5

2/16/24

RB

Alvin Henderson

AL

6.0

4/11/24

