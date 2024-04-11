JaJuan Seider has done it again and continues to prove to be one of the best recruiters in the country.

After hosting four-star running back and top-50 overall prospect Alvin Henderson on campus for a visit late last week, Seider and the Nittany Lion staff have landed a commitment from the elite running back.

Henderson is a four-star prospect from Elba, Alabama. He is ranked as the 36th best prospect nationally by Rivals and the third best running back in the country. Henderson joins Kiandrea Barker and Tiqwai Hayes as running backs in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.